Pres. Moon Visits Health Center to Inspect Vaccination Program

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in visited a health center in Seoul’s Mapo District on Friday to inspect the launch of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program.The government began the first inoculations around 9 a.m. on Friday at one-thousand-915 nursing homes and public health centers across the country with the AstraZeneca vaccine.Upon arriving at the clinic, Moon was first briefed on vaccination plans by Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong and the head of the Mapo Health Center, Oh Sang-cheol.The president then watched as Purme Foundation Nexon Children's Rehabilitation Hospital President Kim Yoon-tae received the COVID-19 vaccine at 9 a.m.Afterwards, Moon inspected the health center, including its waiting area and the room where the vaccines are prepared for inoculation.The presidential office said Moon’s visit was aimed at encouraging healthcare workers who are at the forefront of inoculation efforts and to urge the public to swiftly get vaccinated.