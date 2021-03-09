Poll: Single Opposition Candidate Could Beat DP Candidate in Seoul Mayoral By-Election

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent poll has found that a unified opposition candidate would outrace the ruling Democratic Party(DP) candidate Park Young-sun in April's Seoul mayoral by-election.According to pollster Ipsos' survey, the minor opposition People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo, as the single opposition candidate, garnered 47-point-three percent of support, compared to Park's 39-point-eight percent.The difference of seven-point-five percentage points is outside the margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) candidate Oh Se-hoon, on the other hand, gained the support of 45-point-three percent as the single candidate, against Park, who won 41-point-six percent.If the opposition bloc were to fail in fielding a single candidate, Park secured 35-point-eight percent of support, ahead of both Ahn and Oh at 26-point-four and 24-point-two percent, respectively.Forty-seven-point-one percent of the respondents didn't expect the opposition to put forth a single candidate, while 37-point-seven percent did. One-thousand-four adults in Seoul participated in the survey last Friday and Saturday.