Acting Top Prosecutor: Excessive Investigations Must Stop

Write: 2021-03-24 12:12:47Update: 2021-03-24 12:55:07

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan said starting from Wednesday the practice of prosecutors investigating secondary crimes of suspects already under investigation will be strictly limited.

Cho made the remark during a meeting of senior prosecutors and researchers at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office(SPO) regarding the practice which has long attracted public criticism.

The latest move comes after Justice Minister Park Beom-kye ordered the SPO last Wednesday to launch a special inspection of investigative procedures and practices and to swiftly brief him on the results and ways to enhance such practices.

Cho also stressed that the faulty practice of prosecutors excessively seeking arrest warrants to achieve good performance records or unreasonably detaining suspects to squeeze a confession out of them must stop.

On prosecutorial reform following the launch of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), Cho underlined the need for change in the prosecution’s organizational culture and perception.
