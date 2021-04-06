WHO: AstraZeneca Vaccine Benefits Still Outweigh Risks

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) said on Tuesday that it maintains its previous stance on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that its benefits outweigh its risks.According to Reuters, Rogerio Gaspar, WHO director of regulation and prequalification, made the remark in a briefing in response to suspicions over reports of rare blood clots among those vaccinated.Gaspar said the benefit-risk assessment for the vaccine is, as reviewed by experts for the moment, still “largely positive.” On March 17, the WHO advised the continued administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid the controversy over its risks and efficacy.Gaspar’s remarks came after a senior official at the European Medicines Agency(EMA) said there is a clear “association” between the vaccine and blood clots in the brain.However, the EMA said it was still conducting a review and is expected to announce its findings as early as Wednesday.