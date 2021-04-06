Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Remains in Black for 10 Months

Write: 2021-04-07 09:15:27Update: 2021-04-07 11:24:20

S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Remains in Black for 10 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted a current account surplus for the tenth consecutive month in February on the back of a recovery in exports despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to tentative data from the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the country's current account surplus reached eight-point-03 billion U.S. dollars in February, up one-point-62 billion dollars from a year earlier.  

The current account has been in the black for ten straight months since the country logged a deficit of three-point-33 billion dollars in April of last year. 

The goods balance declined 550 million dollars on-year to a surplus of six-point-05 billion dollars as imports grew at a faster pace than exports. 

Exports increased by nine-point-two percent on-year to 44-point-seven billion dollars, while imports jumped 12-point-six percent on-year to 38-point-seven billion dollars.    

The service account increased to a surplus of 130 million dollars in February from a deficit of one-point-44 billion dollars a year earlier. 

In particular, the transportation account posted a surplus of 810 million dollars compared to a deficit of 20 million dollars a year earlier amid the gradual recovery of related industries from the pandemic.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >