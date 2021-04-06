Indonesian Defense Minister to Attend Fighter Jet Event in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense minister of Indonesia, a partnering country in South Korea's fighter jet development project, is set to visit Seoul on Wednesday.According to Indonesian media outlets, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto departed Jakarta for South Korea at around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.The Indonesian minister is scheduled to attend a ceremony on Friday to showcase a prototype of South Korea's first domestic fighter jet, the KF-X.Attention is drawn to whether the minister's visit will help accelerate the KF-X project, stalled amid overdue payments by Jakarta in its share of the investment.In 2015, Seoul and Jakarta had agreed to share the cost of eight-point-seven trillion won for the project to develop the KF-X by 2026.Indonesia had promised to shoulder 20 percent, or one-point-seven trillion won, and receive a prototype and technological data from South Korea. The country, however, stopped making payments in the latter half of 2017, with over 600 billion won overdue.