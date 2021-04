Photo : YONHAP News

People without symptoms or without any link to epidemiological studies will be able to get tested for COVID-19 for free at public health centers across South Korea.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, said on Wednesday that tests for such cases, which had only been offered at designated sites mostly in the capital region, will be expanded to all community health centers to allow ready access throughout the country.The official said the central and local governments are discussing boosting the number of personnel and relevant guidelines will soon be revised.Yoon, however, said the government is not considering an administrative order for mandatory testing at this time.