N. Korea Urges Grassroots Leaders Not to Overlook 'Wrong Deeds'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea urged the leaders of grassroot units of the ruling Workers' Party not to overlook the "wrong deeds" of their members.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency, the call was made at a conference of the party's cell secretaries, which continued for the second day on Wednesday.Party cells are its most elementary units of the Workers’ Party, consisting of up to 30 members.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who gave an opening speech on Tuesday, was not present.The participants stressed that if a cell leader fails to eradicate the "unchanged and chronic working manner" of members, the party cells will lose their executive and fighting abilities, and party decisions will be reduced to empty talk.The leaders also pointed out that their failure to intensify "the struggle against wrong deeds" will lead to serious consequences, such as disrupting party unity and separating the party and the masses.The ongoing conference is being held as the country strives to fulfill economic development and other goals put forward earlier this year.