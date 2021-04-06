Gov't Says Will Inoculate 12 Mln in First Half as Planned

Photo : KBS News

The government said it will inoculate 12 million people within the first half of the year as planned despite global COVID-19 vaccine shortages and the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine.Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol, who heads the vaccine task force, told reporters Thursday that the government is working to provide vaccines to 12 million people in the first half without any glitches.On the European Medicines Agency’s announcement that unusual blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Kwon reiterated that its safety committee has confirmed that the overall benefits in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks.Citing that the nation has seen cases of blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot, Kwon said provision of such vaccines will resume after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency consult with experts.