38 North: Possible Modifications to Submersible Missile Test Barge in Sinpo Shipyard

A United States website specializing in North Korea analysis reported that the country appears to be modifying the submersible missile test barge in its Sinpo South Shipyard, amid reports of recent activities on the premises.38 North presented the analysis on Saturday, citing commercial satellite imagery of the shipyard from Saturday.The website said that the imagery reveals that the missile canister for the submersible missile test barge has likely been removed.It analyzed that the removal is possibly for maintenance, or for the replacement of a new canister or launch frame to accommodate larger submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).38 North speculated that the move in recent weeks possibly indicates Pyongyang's preparation to roll out a new ballistic missile submarine, modifications to the test barge for large SLBMs, early preparation for an SLBM test, or general maintenance.