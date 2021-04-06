Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

38 North: Possible Modifications to Submersible Missile Test Barge in Sinpo Shipyard

Write: 2021-04-11 13:41:37Update: 2021-04-11 14:03:24

38 North: Possible Modifications to Submersible Missile Test Barge in Sinpo Shipyard

A United States website specializing in North Korea analysis reported that the country appears to be modifying the submersible missile test barge in its Sinpo South Shipyard, amid reports of recent activities on the premises.

38 North presented the analysis on Saturday, citing commercial satellite imagery of the shipyard from Saturday.

The website said that the imagery reveals that the missile canister for the submersible missile test barge has likely been removed.

It analyzed that the removal is possibly for maintenance, or for the replacement of a new canister or launch frame to accommodate larger submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

38 North speculated that the move in recent weeks possibly indicates Pyongyang's preparation to roll out a new ballistic missile submarine, modifications to the test barge for large SLBMs, early preparation for an SLBM test, or general maintenance.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >