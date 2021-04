Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided the Gwangyang City Hall in South Jeolla Province as part of their investigation into alleged real estate speculation involving the city’s mayor.The Jeonnam Provincial Police Agency sent investigators to the city government Tuesday morning, to search and seize evidence from Mayor Jung Hyun-bok's office and other locations.Jung faces allegations of conflict of interest after a road was built through land owned by him and his daughter, and a development project was launched on property belonging to his wife.Another complaint was filed alleging that five people, including Jung's relatives and children of those who helped in his election campaign, were unfairly employed by the city government.Jung and his wife have been charged with violating the anti-corruption law.