Biden Stresses Investment in Chip Sector to Ease Shortage, Propel US Forward

Write: 2021-04-13 15:01:36Update: 2021-04-13 18:13:45

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States needs to make an active investment in the chip industry amid the global shortage of semiconductors. He made the remarks in a video conference with executives of leading companies in the tech, auto and chip industries.
Park Jong-hong has the details.

Report: President Joe Biden said the U.S. needs to make an active investment in the chip industry to resolve the shortage and build up a stable supply chain.

Biden made the remark on Monday in a video-linked meeting with 19 executives from major companies including Samsung Electronics, Intel and Ford. 

The virtual meeting comes at a time when the supply shortage of semiconductors is leading to setbacks in production of automobiles and electronics.

Calling chips, wafers, batteries and broadband "infrastructure," Biden said that the U.S. needs to build the infrastructure of today, not repair the one of yesterday. 

He added that this plan could create millions of jobs, rebuild America, protect the supply chains and revitalize American manufacturing.

Biden said China and the rest of the world are not waiting and there’s no reason why Americans should, adding that the U.S. hasn’t made big investments to stay ahead of global competitors, and it needs to step up its game.

The White House arranged the meeting to address the global chip shortage that has impacted key industries such as auto manufacturing.
Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News
