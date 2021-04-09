Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't Protests Japan's Decision to Discharge Radioactive Water into Ocean

Write: 2021-04-13 15:35:36Update: 2021-04-13 16:21:41

Gov't Protests Japan's Decision to Discharge Radioactive Water into Ocean

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Tuesday summoned Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koichi Aiboshi to the Foreign Ministry and lodged a complaint over Tokyo’s decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. 

Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon is said to have issued the protest and is likely to have called on Tokyo to transparently disclose information on the entire process. 

It marked the first time for the government to summon Aiboshi who assumed his post earlier in February. 

In Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry strongly denounced Tokyo’s latest decision in a statement, calling it irresponsible and unilateral. 

The statement said the discharge will bring about serious damage to neighboring countries and made it clear that Japan must not release the water until an agreement is reached among nearby nations, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >