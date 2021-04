Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has decided to continue pursuing a merger with the minor opposition People's Party.PPP acting chief and floor leader Joo Ho-young said on Friday that all those who attended a general meeting of assembly members earlier in the day supported the merger.Joo said no decision was made on whether the merger should precede a party convention, but that the order would depend on how quickly the process advances.Talks are expected to continue as People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo is gathers a consensus among his party members by April 23.Joo, meanwhile, stepped down more than a month before his term is set to end in late May. An election for a new floor leader will be held as early as April 26.