Commemorative Ceremonies Held in Remembrance of Sewol Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A number of commemorative ceremonies were held around South Korea on Friday, marking the seventh anniversary of the deadly sinking of the Sewol ferry that killed more than 300 people.Twenty-two family members of victims linked to Danwon High School, the largest group onboard the ill-fated ship, remembered their loved ones near the site where the ferry sank in waters off the coast of southwestern Jindo County.The ceremony began at 10:30 a.m., around the exact time of the sinking that claimed the lives of more than 260 Danwon students and teachers.The families urged the government and the National Assembly to find out the truth behind the tragedy once and for all.In Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, where the school is located, another ceremony was scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. The 2024 completion of construction for a peace park in the city was set to be proclaimed.A separate service was held at a memorial in the city of Incheon for about 40 victims that were not linked to the school.