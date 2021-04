Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in replaced a number of his senior secretaries on Friday alongside a Cabinet reshuffle.Former ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Cheol-hee has been tapped as senior presidential secretary for political affairs, and Lee Tae-han, an audit official at the National Health Insurance Service, as senior secretary for social policy.President Moon also named Park Kyung-mee, current presidential secretary for education, as his new spokesperson.Ki Mo-ran, professor of preventive medicine at the National Cancer Center, has been appointed to the new post of secretary of disease control and prevention.The Friday reshuffle, which also included a replacement of the prime minister and five Cabinet ministers, comes in the aftermath of the ruling party's devastating loss in the recent by-elections.