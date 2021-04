Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will start vaccinations of health care workers and airline crews on Monday with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.According to health authorities on Sunday, the vaccines will be administered to the disabled, care workers, seniors, and veterans, as well as airline crews from Monday.Eligible people will receive their inoculation at local clinics entrusted with vaccinations by the government.However, people aged under age 30 will be excluded. Authorities made the decision earlier on concerns over rare blood clots.Doctors, nurses and pharmacists as well as patients undergoing hemodialysis will be eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine beginning next Monday.