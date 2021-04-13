S. Korea's Top Diplomat, US Envoy Discuss Climate Change Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Saturday in Seoul to discuss bilateral cooperation to fight climate change.Kerry arrived in Seoul following his trip to Shanghai where he discussed cooperation with Chinese officials on the climate issue.Chung and Kerry held talks for about two hours at the minister's office in Seoul over dinner.The Foreign Ministry said that in the meeting, Chung conveyed "serious" concerns from the Seoul government and citizens over Japan's recent decision to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.The ministry said Chung also asked for the United States' cooperation in ensuring Japan will offer related information in a "transparent, swift" manner.It added Chung and Kerry agreed to continue strengthening cooperation between Seoul and Washington in their joint responses to climate change.In addition, the two sides reportedly exchanged opinions on bilateral cooperation in relation to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden this week.