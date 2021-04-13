Parliamentary Interpellation Session to Begin Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold a three-day interpellation session on government policies starting from Monday.Real estate policies, the government's quarantine efforts and response to COVID-19 and the vaccination program are likely to dominate the question-and-answer session.With the recent resignation of Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki is expected to attend the session as acting prime minister.Lawmakers will question top government officials on politics, diplomacy, security and unification on Monday, economy on Tuesday, and then education, society and culture on Wednesday.The ruling Democratic Party lawmakers are expected to ask questions on real estate issues, prosecution reforms, Japan's planned release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant and the Biden administration's North Korea policy.The main opposition People Power Party is likely to focus on the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign and the government's real estate policies.