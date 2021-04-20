Menu Content

US Welcomes S. Korea's Climate Commitment

Write: 2021-04-23 08:29:30Update: 2021-04-23 09:51:28

The U.S. State Department has welcomed and expressed gratitude for climate change commitments made by South Korea and other countries at the ongoing climate summit. 

Speaking of the two-day virtual summit, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday in a news briefing that people saw a variety of announcements about the increasing scope and pace of actions around the world. 

Price then named examples from several countries, including South Korea, Argentina, India and South Africa. 

He said that South Korea announced an end to external coal finance and countries are moving in the right direction. 

Price said that the U.S. is grateful to each nation that has contributed to the summit's success thus far, and most importantly, it looks forward to working with all nations to increase ambition to put the world on a sustainable path towards climate reduction.
