The government has decided to import 15 million more eggs than initially planned this month in a bid to help stabilize rising prices.The Ministry of Economy and Finance announced the decision on Friday, adding it will continue egg imports in May.The country had planned to import 25 million eggs this month, but decided to increase imports to 40 million. The initial amount was brought in already last Tuesday, and was available in the local market from this Tuesday.The ministry said it will sign deals early next week for the additional imports and supply them to the market as soon as possible.Egg prices remain high although they fell somewhat after the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February due to the government's efforts to stabilize prices and a slowdown in cases of bird flu.