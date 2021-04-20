Police Raid SH Headquarters in Bribery Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided a public housing corporation owned by the Seoul city government as part of a probe into allegations that employees pocketed bribes.The Seoul Metropolitan Police sent investigators to the headquarters and two branch offices of Seoul Housing and Communities Corporation(SH) at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.The raid came after police, during the process of gathering intelligence on real estate speculation, came across suspicions that SH employees received bribes from dealers of purchase rights at housing sites.It marks the first time for police to conduct a raid with regard to bribery allegations involving SH employees.So far, police have booked three people who were confirmed to be currently working for SH.Police believe these employees colluded with real estate developers and provided them with inside information on housing sites being developed by SH and received bribes in return for such information.