US Spy Chief: N. Korea Likely to Conduct Nuclear, Missile Test

Write: 2021-04-30 08:28:30Update: 2021-04-30 10:33:25

Photo : KBS News

A U.S. spy chief has assessed that North Korea is likely to conduct a nuclear or ballistic missile test to enhance its diplomatic position with the United States and South Korea. 

Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency(DIA), presented the assessment in a statement submitted Thursday to the Senate Armed Services Committee before a committee hearing on worldwide threats. 

Berrier said in the statement that the U.S. expects the North Korean regime will initially avoid provoking the United States or undermining potential diplomatic engagement as it gauges the new U.S. administration's policy approach to North Korea.

But he added that Pyongyang probably would then seek to justify actions it is planning by using U.S. pressure or joint U.S. military exercises with South Korea as a pretext for military provocation.

He said the North may test ballistic missiles, conduct a cyberattack or possibly detonate another nuclear device in order to demonstrate its strength and resolve. 

The DNI chief said that the type and scope of the North Korean provocation will depend on how much pressure North Korean leader Kim Jong-un believes he needs to put on the U.S. and South Korea.
