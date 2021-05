Photo : KBS News

A record number of new coronavirus cases was reported globally on Thursday, with India setting another daily record.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the pandemic, more than 904-thousand infections were confirmed on Thursday Greenwich Mean Time.The daily global figure soared to 848-thousand in January before slipping to below 300-thousand in mid-February, but nearly tripled over the next two months.The resurgence is attributed to massive outbreaks in some countries such as India and Turkey.India reported more than 400-thousand cases on Saturday, becoming the first country in the world to report over 400-thousand daily cases.