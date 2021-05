Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to open additional large-sized medical facilities for COVID-19 vaccination and recruit thousands of more medical workers to meet its newer goal of reaching up to 13 million people in the first half of the year.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced the plan during a government meeting on COVID-19 vaccination on Monday.Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said a total of 277 vaccination centers, including 20 additional ones not included in the initial plan, will begin operation from early this month.The minister said the government will also employ around three-thousand more medical staffers within the first half of the year, adding 250 volunteers’ groups across the nation will also help vaccination efforts.