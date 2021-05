Photo : KBS News

Self-test kits for COVID-19 are hitting more shelves at convenience stores and supermarkets in South Korea this week.The two kits manufactured by SD Biosensor and Humasis were already being sold at pharmacies after receiving government approval last month.Testing involves collecting a sample from inside the nose and mixing it with an extracting solution. Results will show within 30 minutes.However, authorities advise people to immediately take a Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR) test when experiencing respiratory symptoms or if they suspect they have contracted the virus.