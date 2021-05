Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Monday that an investigation is under way to find the source and destination of illicit weapons seized over the weekend in Arabian waters.The U.S. Navy said on Saturday that it has seized thousands of powerful weapons from a vessel sailing through the North Arabian Sea.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that the source and destination of the seized weapons are still under investigation, though answered “no” when asked if North Korea could be excluded as an intended destination.The seized weapons reportedly included dozens of Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles and thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles.