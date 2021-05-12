Menu Content

Warrant Hearing Begins for Ex-Kumho Asiana Chief in Affiliate Aid Probe

Write: 2021-05-12 13:15:27Update: 2021-05-12 14:46:56

Photo : YONHAP News

Park Sam-koo, the former chairman of Kumho Asiana Group, appeared at a hearing on his potential arrest warrant over allegations of unfair transactions among group affiliates under his leadership.

At the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday, the 76-year-old businessman offered a simple apology when asked whether he admits to the charges.

Park is accused of taking over 130 billion won in low-interest loans without collateral from the group's affiliates to support the family-controlled Kumho Buslines.

Kumho Buslines earned about 16-point-nine billion won in gains from the interest rate gaps, while Park and his family was found to have pocketed at least seven-point-seven billion won in profit and 250 million won in dividends.

Park stepped down as chairman of Kumho Asiana Group and its affiliate Asiana Airlines in 2019.
