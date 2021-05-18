S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 528

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 500s for the first time in a week.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that 528 new cases were detected throughout Monday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 132-thousand-818.The daily figure dropped around 90 from the previous day to fall to the 500s for the first time since last Tuesday, but the drop could be temporary due to fewer tests over the weekend.Of the new cases, 506 were local transmissions and 22 were from overseas.More than 60 percent of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 169 in Seoul, 134 in Gyeonggi Province and 16 in Incheon.Other parts of the nation added 187 cases, including 25 in Gangwon Province and 23 in the southeastern city of Daegu.One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-904. The fatality rate stands at one-point-43 percent.The number of critically ill patients rose by five to 156.