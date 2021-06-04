US State Department Expresses Support for Inter-Korean Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has reportedly expressed support for South Korea's programs for inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation.The department issued the position on Thursday in response to an inquiry by Radio Free Asia about Seoul's recent decision to build more video conference centers for reunions of families separated by the Korean War.The department reportedly said that the United States supports inter-Korean cooperation, saying close cooperation with its ally South Korea will be core in its North Korea strategy.The department then added that the U.S. is concerned about the tragic situation of Korean Americans in the U.S. who have family members in North Korea.South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Thursday that it will spend one-point-18 billion won of inter-Korean cooperation funds to build more video conference centers for reunions.In a joint statement after last month's summit, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden said they share a willingness to help facilitate the reunion of separated families of the two Koreas.