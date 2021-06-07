Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Putin: More Sanctions Won't Resolve N. Korea Nuke Issue

Write: 2021-06-05 13:07:36Update: 2021-06-05 13:28:39

Putin: More Sanctions Won't Resolve N. Korea Nuke Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that the solution to the North Korean nuclear issue does not lie in imposing more sanctions.

At the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia's flagship business conference, Putin said his country strongly opposes the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction across the planet, and its friends in North Korea are among those who are aware of that.

But he said a solution to the nuclear issue lies not in choking North Korea or slapping it with more sanctions, but on the contrary, creating conditions that guarantee security.

In the forum, the Russian leader also remarked on his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden scheduled this month.

Expressing hope to improve relations, Putin said that despite contradictions, which he noted were not created by Russia, the two countries still have overlapping interests.

He said that Biden is a very experienced politician and hoped for their meeting to be constructive.

Putin said issues such as the pandemic, terrorism, the environment, disarmament, and the resolution of global conflicts will be addressed in the summit talks.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >