SGC Opens Applications for Aid for Foreign Community Groups

Write: 2021-06-10 15:06:47Update: 2021-06-10 15:21:17

The Seoul Global Center will receive applications through June 27 for support for community groups geared toward foreign residents.  

The center under the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday that groups with at least ten foreign residents that plan to host an event or meet sometime between July 1 and November 30 will be eligible. 

Groups that are selected by the center will receive up to 800-thousand won for venue rental, materials needed to run the group, promotional materials and other necessities.

In applying for the support, community groups must submit an application form, consent to collect and use personal information, and a list of its members.
