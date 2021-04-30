Seoul, Washington Senior Diplomats Agree to Swiftly Follow Up on Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior level diplomats of South Korea and the United States have agreed to continue expanding cooperation together in a follow-up meeting to last month’s bilateral summit.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed a wide range of issues on Wednesday in Washington, including peninsula, regional and global affairs.Choi and Sherman both agreed that last month’s summit was a success and agreed to work swiftly on vaccines, state-of-the-art technology and developing supply chains for semiconductors without any setbacks.They also agreed on the need to engage with North Korea to advance the goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.In a separate press release, the State Department said the two diplomats highlighted cooperation on "shared priorities," including addressing the climate crisis and challenges in the Indo-Pacific, as well as strengthening cooperation on global health and secure supply chains.Choi and Sherman also stressed that cooperation between and among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan is "essential" to solving global challenges, while reaffirming the importance of restoring Myanmar's path to democracy.