Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss Alliance, Denuclearization of N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held talks on Saturday to discuss the alliance of the two nations and the denuclearization of North Korea.Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, held in-person talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Cornwall, Britain.The U.S. State Department said in a release that the two sides reaffirmed that the bilateral alliance is the "linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in Northeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and beyond."Department spokesperson said that the top diplomats stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to address issues critical to regional stability, including the return to the path towards democracy for the people of Myanmar.In a separate statement, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that the two sides agreed to faithfully take follow-up measures in various areas including vaccines, cutting-edge technologies, supply chains and atomic energy, to flesh out the outcome of the May summit between their leaders.The ministry said that on the occasion of South Korea's participation in the G7 summit, the top diplomats agreed to deepen cooperation on pending regional and global issues, including the Myanmar issue and vaccine distribution across the world.