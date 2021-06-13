Moon Joins G7 Summit, Unveils Plans to Contribute to Global Vaccine Supply

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in attended a Group of Seven (G7) summit on Saturday and pledged South Korea's support to help lower-income countries secure COVID-19 vaccines.According to the presidential office, Moon stressed the importance of swiftly expanding the vaccine supply to ensure "equitable access" in order to overcome the pandemic, while attending a G7 session on health in Britain.President Moon then unveiled Seoul's plan to offer 100 million U.S. dollars in grants for the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) this year.The COVAX AMC is a financing mechanism intended to make COVID-19 vaccines available at low cost for more than 90 lower- and middle-income countries.The president also said that Seoul would provide cash or materials worth 100 million dollars in additional aid next year.Moreover, Moon said that South Korea can play a role of a global vaccine hub based on its production capacity for bio and medicines, adding it can seek vaccine partnerships not only with the United States but also other G7 member states.