Moon Joins G7 Summit, Unveils Plans to Contribute to Global Vaccine Supply

President Moon Jae-in attended a Group of Seven (G7) summit on Saturday and pledged South Korea's support to help lower-income countries secure COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the presidential office, Moon stressed the importance of swiftly expanding the vaccine supply to ensure "equitable access" in order to overcome the pandemic, while attending a G7 session on health in Britain.
President Moon then unveiled Seoul's plan to offer 100 million U.S. dollars in grants for the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) this year.
The COVAX AMC is a financing mechanism intended to make COVID-19 vaccines available at low cost for more than 90 lower- and middle-income countries.
The president also said that Seoul would provide cash or materials worth 100 million dollars in additional aid next year.
Moreover, Moon said that South Korea can play a role of a global vaccine hub based on its production capacity for bio and medicines, adding it can seek vaccine partnerships not only with the United States but also other G7 member states.