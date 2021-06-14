S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Fall to 399, Lowest since Late March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases fell into the 300s for the first time since late March.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that 399 new infections were registered throughout Sunday, raising the country's accumulated total to 148-thousand-273.Of the new cases, 360 were local transmissions and 39 came from overseas.The daily tally dropped to below 400 for the first time since March 29, when it hit 382. However, quarantine authorities remain alert as the drop is partly attributed to fewer tests over the weekend and the virus reproduction rate surpassed one again.The greater metro area accounts for 68 percent of the domestic cases, including 120 in Seoul and 113 in Gyeonggi Province. Other parts of the nation added 114 cases.Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-988. The fatality rate stands at one-point-34 percent.The number of critically ill patients increased by seven to 153.