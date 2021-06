Photo : YONHAP News

The government clarified that tourists vaccinated overseas must still go through a 14-day quarantine upon entry.Son Young-rae, a senior Health Ministry official, said on Thursday that there have been false reports about the government allowing overseas tourists to forgo the mandatory quarantine.Son said those who have completed World Health Organization(WHO)-approved vaccinations that are visiting immediate family in Korea will be exempt from July 1. Others who are exempt will be those visiting for business, academic or humanitarian purposes.WHO-approved vaccines that are subject to the state's exemption are those made by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of India, as well as China's Sinopharm and Sinovac-CoronaVac.