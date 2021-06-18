President Moon Returns Home after European Tour

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in returned to South Korea on Friday morning after a weeklong trip to Europe.The president attended a Group of Seven(G7) summit in Cornwall, Britain last weekend as a guest.In the G7 session, Moon unveiled Seoul's plan to offer 100 million U.S. dollars in grants this year to help lower-income countries secure COVID-19 vaccines and an additional 100 million dollars in cash or materials next year.On the sidelines of the G7 summit, Moon held bilateral summits with the leaders of Britain, Australia, France, Germany and the European Union to discuss substantive measures to expand cooperation and the Korean Peninsula situation.The president then visited Austria on Sunday for a three-day state visit and agreed to upgrade bilateral cooperation to a "strategic partnership" during talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.Following Austria, Moon flew to Spain for a three-day state visit on Tuesday. He had talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in which they too agreed to upgrade their countries' relations to a strategic partnership.