92% of S. Koreans Think Locally Developed COVID-19 Vaccines Necessary

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey finds that nine out of ten South Koreans think the nation needs to develop COVID-19 vaccines, but eight out ten are unwilling to participate in clinical trials for its development.The Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Korea National Enterprise for Clinical Trials on Sunday released the results of a survey on people's perception of clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine development.According to the poll results, 92-point-two percent of the respondents said that it is necessary to develop a local COVID-19 vaccine.Asked about their intention to participate in clinical trials for the local development, 78-point-six percent said they have no such intention, while 21-point-four percent responded otherwise.As for reasons for unwillingness to participate in the trials, 30-point-seven percent cited concerns about the possible side effects of locally developed vaccines.