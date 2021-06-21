Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 357, Lowest Since Late March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 357 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, falling back to the 300s after five days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 151-thousand-506.Of the new cases, 317 were local transmissions and 40 were from overseas.The daily figure dropped by 72 from the previous day to fall to the 300s for the first time since last Tuesday. It also marks the lowest since March 23.By region, the greater metro area accounts for 70 percent of domestic cases including 127 in Seoul and 88 in Gyeonggi Province. It is the first time the figure for the province has fallen below 100 in about four months.For the second day in a row, overseas transmissions were in the 40s following 49 on Sunday.Two more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-four. The fatality rate stands at one-point-32 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by nine from the previous day to 137.