Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US Meet Days after Kim Jong-un's Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

Nuclear envoys of South Korea and the U.S. met face-to-face for the first time under the Joe Biden administration to discuss ways to advance the complete denuclearization and establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.Monday's meeting comes days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for preparations for both dialogue and confrontation in his first message to the U.S. and Seoul since President Biden took office in January.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk said Seoul will continue to consult and adjust policies with Washington for the quick resumption of denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said Washington is paying attention to the North Korean leader's remarks, adding that the U.S. is still waiting for a response to its earlier proposal for a meeting.Expressing hope that the U.S. will soon get a positive response, the envoy said the allies share a strong commitment toward achieving denuclearization through diplomacy and dialogue.Noh and Kim are scheduled to be joined by their Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, for a trilateral discussion later on Monday.