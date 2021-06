Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' second English track "Butter" has stayed at the top of Billboard's main singles chart for the fourth straight week since its May 21 debut.Billboard said on its social networking account on Monday that BTS' "Butter" added a fourth week at No. 1 on its Hot 100 songs chart, becoming the group's longest leading topper.The track has set a new record for the group, surpassing the three-week rule of its debut English single “Dynamite.”BTS has become the first Asian artist to dominate the Hot 100 chart for four straight weeks."Butter" is BTS' third track to debut at No. 1 after last year’s “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” and its second to maintain the top spot for multiple consecutive weeks.