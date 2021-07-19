Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea's Producer Prices Rise for 8th Month in June

Write: 2021-07-21 08:34:42Update: 2021-07-21 10:45:12

S. Korea's Producer Prices Rise for 8th Month in June

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices rose for the eighth consecutive month in June due to the rising prices of crude oil and raw materials. 

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) Wednesday, the producer price index for all commodities and services stood at 109-point-06 in June, up point-four percent from a month earlier.  

The index, a key barometer of future inflation, posted growth for the eighth straight month since November last year. From a year earlier, the index jumped six-point-four percent. 

The rise was led by prices of industrial goods, which rose point-six percent in June from a month earlier. 

In particular, the prices of coal and petroleum products grew three-and-a-half percent on-month due to rising prices of oil and raw materials.

The prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery goods gained point-three percent on-month in June, with the prices of livestock products jumping  three-point-two percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >