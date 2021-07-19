S. Korea's Producer Prices Rise for 8th Month in June

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices rose for the eighth consecutive month in June due to the rising prices of crude oil and raw materials.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) Wednesday, the producer price index for all commodities and services stood at 109-point-06 in June, up point-four percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, posted growth for the eighth straight month since November last year. From a year earlier, the index jumped six-point-four percent.The rise was led by prices of industrial goods, which rose point-six percent in June from a month earlier.In particular, the prices of coal and petroleum products grew three-and-a-half percent on-month due to rising prices of oil and raw materials.The prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery goods gained point-three percent on-month in June, with the prices of livestock products jumping three-point-two percent.