Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at his office on Thursday.During the courtesy call, Moon and Sherman are believed to have discussed strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and advancing in the peace process involving North Korea's denuclearization.Other possible topics are the allies' coordination in jointly tackling climate change and overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.Sherman, who is on a tour of Asia this week, arrived in Seoul on Wednesday after a visit to Japan.First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Sherman are scheduled to hold a strategic dialogue on Friday.