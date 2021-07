Photo : YONHAP News

The first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics went to Chinese shooter Qian Yang.At Asaka Shooting Range, the 21-year-old won the women’s ten-meter air rifle final Saturday morning in the first full day of competition after Friday night’s opening ceremony.Qian Yang scored 251-point-eight. Anastasiia Galashina of the Russian Olympic Committee took silver with 251-point-one.South Korean athletes Park Hee-moon and Kwon Eun-ji, who ranked second and fourth in the preliminary round, finished eighth and seventh in the finals.Three-hundred-39 gold medals are up for grabs in 33 disciplines during the two-week Tokyo Games. Team Korea eyes a top ten finish with seven or more gold medals.