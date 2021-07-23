Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

BTS Pledges to Do Its Best as Presidential Envoy

Write: 2021-07-25 14:35:26Update: 2021-07-25 16:18:47

BTS Pledges to Do Its Best as Presidential Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS says they have accepted a request to become a special presidential envoy to make a meaningful contribution to the youth generation and South Korea.

The South Korean boy band shared their opinions on a SBS news program on Saturday after President Moon Jae-in appointed the K-pop band as a special envoy for future generations and culture earlier this week.

It was the first time any artist or cultural figure in the nation was tapped as an official government envoy.

BTS leader RM said that all its members belong to the youth generation and have directly and indirectly observed global issues and economic crises affecting the generation.

Also noting the current global crises induced by the pandemic and others, he said the group will do whatever it can as a future generation and culture envoy and do their best to complete their missions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >