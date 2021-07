Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean taekwondo athlete Lee Da-bin has won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.At the women's finals for the over 67kg class held at Makuhari Messe Event Hall on Tuesday, Lee lost to Milica Mandic of Serbia 10 to 7.The 24-year-old is a two-time Asian Games champion and also won the 2019 World Championships in Manchester and the 2016 Asian Championships in Manila.Meanwhile, In Kyo-don brought home another medal in taekwondo on the same day, beating Ivan Konrad Trajkovic of Slovenia 5 to 4 in the bronze medal contest in the men’s over 80kg. He lost to Dejan Georgievski of North Macedonia 12 to 6 at the semis earlier in the day.