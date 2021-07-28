Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't to Review Stronger Curbs if Distancing Effects Don't Show by Next Week

Written: 2021-07-28 13:57:11Updated: 2021-07-28 15:31:51

Gov't to Review Stronger Curbs if Distancing Effects Don't Show by Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is expected to review even stronger quarantine measures if the effects of current distancing curbs fail to show by next week.

Currently, the capital region and a few other areas are under the highest Level Four with everywhere else under Level Three.

In a Wednesday briefing, Health Ministry official Son Young-rae said two weeks have passed since the measures were put in place in the Seoul metro region, and as the government continues to monitor effects, it also needs to review if stronger curbs are needed if numbers don’t go down.

According to Son, future measures will focus on weak spots after assessing whether infections were spreading through private gatherings or group facilities.

The government believes the spike in capital area cases has somewhat slowed, though the country reported another daily record of nearly 19-hundred cases on Wednesday.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >