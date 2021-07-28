Gov't to Review Stronger Curbs if Distancing Effects Don't Show by Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is expected to review even stronger quarantine measures if the effects of current distancing curbs fail to show by next week.Currently, the capital region and a few other areas are under the highest Level Four with everywhere else under Level Three.In a Wednesday briefing, Health Ministry official Son Young-rae said two weeks have passed since the measures were put in place in the Seoul metro region, and as the government continues to monitor effects, it also needs to review if stronger curbs are needed if numbers don’t go down.According to Son, future measures will focus on weak spots after assessing whether infections were spreading through private gatherings or group facilities.The government believes the spike in capital area cases has somewhat slowed, though the country reported another daily record of nearly 19-hundred cases on Wednesday.