Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's table tennis players advanced to the quarterfinals in the Tokyo Olympics.The South Korean trio of Lee Sang-su, Jeoung Young-sik and Jang Woo-jin defeated Slovenia 3 to 1 on Sunday in the round of 16 men's team event.The team will face Brazil or Serbia in the quarterfinals on Monday.All South Korean table tennis players failed to reach the semifinals of any singles or doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics.