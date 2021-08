Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women's volleyball team defeated Turkey in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday, advancing to the semifinal where it will face either Brazil or the Russian Olympic Committee(ROC).South Korea, ranking 13th in the world, beat No. 4 Turkey by winning three of five sets at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Team captain Kim Yeon-koung once again led the national team through the quarterfinal round, garnering 28 points.Women's volleyball won a bronze medal at the 1976 Montreal Games, the country's first Olympic medal in ball sports.Since then, the national team's hopes for a second Olympic medal were dashed in the semifinals at the 2012 London Olympics and in the quarterfinals in Rio in 2016.